Case #3: The family in this case was referred to a local social service agency because one of the children has severe behavioral difficulties and development delays. Mom has a long history of being in an abusive relationship and is now single and struggles on her own. She had a recent injury and lost her job and does not receive any child support. Mom’s medical conditions include anxiety, depression, and joint problems. The caseworker says this family is in “severe financial distress” but has a plan to overcome this. Mom can go to food pantries to help the family out but does not use other community resources and worries about providing her children with a good Christmas this year.
Wish List: Mom says the family needs white towels, blue full and twin-size sheets, and standard pillows. She would also like shelves for storage or cabinets with toys. The children need new clothing, and the older child has asked for 35-pound weights. The younger children love art and anime, and mom has requested a Fire tablet.