Case #31: The mom in this case is single, exhausted, and far from home. Her caseworker said Mom is used to putting everyone else’s needs ahead of her own. Mom and her son came to the area because of a close family member’s funeral. While here, they lost their home and all their belongings. Mom is the sole caregiver for her non-verbal son. Quarantine has been difficult for them, as they don’t have much to keep themselves busy. Since they are from a warmer area, they need warm clothing for the upcoming winter. And since they lost everything back home, they are trying to rebuild their lives here.
Wish List: The household would benefit from a 20-pound weighted blanket. Mom has also asked for a sewing machine and sewing supplies, as well as house slippers and winter clothing. The child could use a tablet with a tough case, an indoor basketball game as well as pajamas and items for the winter.