Case #32: This family was homeless most of last year. They’ve since been accepted into a community housing program. Mom has a multitude of health issues including severe depression and is on extensive medication and in therapy. One of the children has been diagnosed with ADHD and is also developmentally delayed. He has many behavior challenges and sees specialty doctors often. Mom is on quite a limited income, and any help this year would help the family out tremendously.
Wish List: The family needs a set of twin sheets, and has asked for an electric can opener, a dish set, pizza plan and blender. Both children need new clothing, and would enjoy items like Nerf guns, Pokémon cards, anime comic books, makeup and other beauty items. Mom has asked for hooded sweatshirts, leggings, and a purse.