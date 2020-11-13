Case #33: This family of four has found it difficult to make ends meet in today’s world. For over two decades they have struggled with medical issues, which have only gotten worse. Both parents are unable to work and are on disability. Their caseworker said the children are happy, but the youngest was born extremely premature and has ongoing medical issues, too. They meet their daily needs, but their medical issues and constant doctor appointments put strains on them financially, and there is no extra for Christmas this year.
Wish List: The family has asked for chairs and a kitchen table for four people, everyday dishes and silverware, home hair clippers, a countertop stand mixer and a king-size comforter set. The children would like new clothes and items such as a superhero lunchbox, Nerf guns, toy cars, a soccer ball and an Easy Bake oven. The children have also asked for craft and art supplies. Mom would like a weighted blanket and socks, and Dad has asked for a weed eater and flashlight.