Case #35: The father in this case is a single dad to one son. He had a decent job but was furloughed over the spring because of COVID. His unemployment has run out. Dad also has been having some medical issues, and that is going to require surgery in the near future. Dad receives no child support, either. Any help this small family receives this year will help them out at Christmas time.
Wish List: Dad would like 34.5 by 61 blinds, cleaning supplies, cooking utensils and shampoo and conditioner. He’s also asked for twin-sized sheets and a comforter set for his son. His son would be happy with LEGOS, Hot Wheels and Nerf guns, and he likes Batman. The child also needs new winter clothes. Dad has also asked for jeans and hooded sweatshirts.