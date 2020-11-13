Case #36: This family of four is getting on their feet after many years of financial difficulty. The two young daughters have additional educational needs. Dad has good, stable employment but the extra money coming from overtime is no longer there due to COVID. The family is trying to sell one of their cars for extra money and will have limited resources for Christmas this year. Their home right now is uninhabitable until repairs can be made to provide them with heat.
Wish List: The family needs bath towels and wash cloths, sheets for two twin beds, a toaster and food storage containers. The girls like LOL dolls and anything from Frozen, as well as arts and craft supplies. They both need new clothing. Mom and Dad have asked for shoes and clothing for themselves.