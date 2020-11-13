Case # 37: This divorced mother of three was referred to her caseworker due to her “tenacity to keep working and taking care of her family through her diagnosis of Leukemia.” Mom receives oral chemotherapy daily, of which insurance thankfully covers a large portion. Throughout this, Mom works one full-time job and one part time in order to help make ends meet. Her caseworker said her enthusiasm and determination to live day to day is inspiring.
Wish List: For the household, Mom has asked for a stick vacuum, wring mop, kitchen rug and back door mat. The girls have asked for clothes and items such as teeth whitening kits, bath bombs, nail polish and face masks. Mom has asked for herself, clothing, and slippers.