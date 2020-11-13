Case #38: The caseworker for this family of five says Mom and Dad are a hard-working couple who before the birth of their twins were financially stable. The premature infants spent months in the NICU and Mom had a great loss of income. The medical debt has accumulated, and the parents are worried about providing for the family at Christmas this year. On top of medical debt, a lot of their money goes to infant formula. Mom takes medicine that cannot allow her to breast feed.
Wish List: Household items needed by the family include laundry products, cleaning and sanitizing products, AA and C batteries, standard lightbulbs, and a trashcan. The older child would enjoy learning toys from Leap Frog, crayons, washable markers, and new clothes. The twins need clothes, learning and teething toys, and baby wipes. Dad has asked for a mechanics tool set and Mom has asked for ankle socks. Instead of asking for anything else for themselves, the parents have requested Enfamil AR powder formula.