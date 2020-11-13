Case #39: The mom in this family is on her way to pursuing a college degree. That path has taken a little longer due to taking care of her children and working, too. Dad right now isn’t able to add to the family income due to losing his job because of COVID. He is trying to find a new job, while helping to take care of his young children. Any assistant provided to this family would be greatly appreciated during a particularly trying time.
Wish List: The family needs pots and pans, a microwave, vacuum, and pillows. The children need new clothes and would be happy to have items like a power tool play set, Hot Wheels, Hungry Hungry Hippo and a Barbie Dream Camper. Mom would like acrylic paint, a cold brew coffee maker and a hair mask, and Dad has asked for hair clippers and work boots.