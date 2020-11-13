Case #4: This family of five struggles with finances and Mom is pregnant with her fourth child on the way. Dad has a new job, and the family is hopeful with that things will improve. The family does not have a lot of other family support. One of their children has had some behavior issues and Mom struggles with a medical issue but is not on medicine because of her pregnancy. The caseworker for this family says the parents have not been able to buy the kids anything extra – even for birthdays – so the Good News of Christmas campaign would be a huge help to them this year.
Wish List: A small microwave, bath towels, size 6 diapers and fragrance-free baby wipes are at the top of the wish list, which also includes a Pack and Play. A bedspread for a boy’s toddler bed is also requested. The children enjoy cars, baby dolls and stuffed animals, and would benefit from anything age-appropriate, including learning toys. The children and parents need new clothing and boots. Mom has also asked for belly bands, breast-feeding bras in size 38D and breast pads, as well as milk storage bags.