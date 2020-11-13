Case # 40: This case involves a struggling mom of three young children recently separated from the children’s father. The father has moved out of the area; he does provide child support, but it is not consistent. Mom’s going to return to work soon to provide an income for her family. Her caseworker said this family would benefit from Good News as Mom is quite concerned about how she will provide not only Christmas presents, but for her children’s basic needs.
Wish List: Mom would like for her family a silverware and dish set, an air fryer and bedding sets for a king, full and toddler-sized beds. The infant could use any age-appropriate toys and clothing, and the other children would like puzzles, a tent, a play kitchen set and bath toys. Mom has asked for a winter coat and pajamas.