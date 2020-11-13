Case #41: The mom in this family arrived in the area a few years ago after fleeing her abusive ex. She was able to read about shelters in the community and has since been able to keep her family safe. She is pursuing a degree and has strong life goals, her caseworker said. She works hard to make her household work. Unfortunately, the only income she receives is the little child support she gets on one of her three children. Christmas and other non-essential items are difficult for her to purchase, and she hopes with the help of Good News she can have Christmas under the tree for her children.
Wish List: Mom has asked for a kitchen table and four chairs, pots and pans, bath towels and wash clothes, and storage shelving. The children need new clothes and would like science projects, a bike lock, puzzles, art supplies, Barbies, and dress-up clothes. Mom has asked for running shoes, a study New Testament Bible, and a water-resistant windbreaker.