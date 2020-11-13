Case #42: This case consists of a couple and their three young children. Both Mom and Dad have seen losses of income in the past year due to the COVID pandemic. Mom is a first-generation college student striving for her goal to work in the medical field. She started an in-home daycare so she could care for her son, who has a medical condition. Both parents are working to make ends meet on limited money and would benefit from any assistance this year from the Good News campaign.
Wish List: Two sets of full-size bedding for girls, and kitchen pots and pans, a skillet and a knife set has been requested for the home. The children have asked for picture frames, candles, clothes, a fishing pole, coloring books and Barbies. Dad would like steeled-toe work boots and a socket set, while Mom has requested pajamas and house slippers.