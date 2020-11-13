Case #43: This family of six is in the process of moving because of infestations in their home. The family consists of Mom, her children, and her grandchildren. Their caseworker says the entire family has a lot of developmental delays and health problems. The entire family struggles in all aspects of life – emotionally, financially, and educationally. The caseworker said the family is often isolated because of their lack of social skills, too. Any assistance given to the family this year from the Good News of Christmas campaign would make a large difference in their lives.
Wish List: The family needs a microwave, children’s blankets, towels, and wash cloths. They would also enjoy family things like DVDs, books, and board games. A television has been requested for the children. They could also use items such as clothing, perfume, and makeup. The children like Fortnite and Paw Patrol items, and the younger girl would like dolls and doll accessories.