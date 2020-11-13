Case #44: The single mother in this case impresses her caseworker with her maturity and hard work. Mom became pregnant with her daughter right out of high school. The parents are not together, but the caseworker says the child’s father is still very much involved. Mom and daughter rent a home, and Mom’s goal is to own her own place. She works three jobs to improve their situation and her caseworker says she “does a wonderful job of keeping things together and continually moving forward.”
Wish List: Mom would like towels and wash rags, nonstick pots and pans, a crockpot and curtain set for 40 by 84-inch windows. She’s also asked for a 12-pound weighted blanket and mini sewing machine. The daughter would benefit from new clothing and a kitchen playset as well as anything Paw Patrol or Mickey Mouse-related.