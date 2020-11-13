Case #45: Earlier this year, these parents lost their home and all their possessions in a fire. Their church helped them with essential items, but they are still without a home of their own and live with a family member. Dad has done a major turnaround with his life since his incarceration for drugs, the family’s caseworker said. He has a stable job, and Mom has recently graduated from college. Any help they receive this year will help them have an enjoyable Christmas for their young son.
Wish List: Dressers, an entertainment center, an air fryer and a coffee pot are on their household wish list. The child likes Spiderman, Paw Patrol and dinosaurs, and could benefit from new clothing and shoes. Dad has asked for Xbox One games and jeans, and Mom has asked for professional clothes and a tablet.