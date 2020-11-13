Case #46: The parents in this blended family that includes four young children are working hard daily to improve their situation. Their caseworker says the parents own their own home, and Mom is a full-time college student on a full-ride scholarship. She thought she would be able to graduate by now, but with COVID things are taking a bit longer. The caseworker said she’s impressed with the parents’ ability to focus on the good and turn their life’s hiccups into positive learning experiences.
Wish List: Several baby gates are needed, as are storage room sets. All the children need new clothes, and some items from their wish lists include: Hot Wheels Mega Hauler, Clue Junior, kinetic sand and learning toys. Size 3 diapers and wipes are also needed. Mom has asked for a pedicure kit, and Dad has asked for hair clippers.