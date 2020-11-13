Case #47: The parents in this case would like to give their four children a nice Christmas. They have fallen on hard times this past year. Dad lost his job. The son has a disability causing him to lose the use of one of his hands. The family’s caseworker says both parents have “always been hard-working individuals and take care of their family … this year they face the struggle with many others who have lost jobs.” Mom is grateful that she has been able to continue work, but without Dad’s income, they are falling short.
Wish List: The family has asked for a large crockpot, dishes, and an air conditioner. The children all need new clothing. Also on their wish lists are: Ryan’s World toys, wireless ear buds, tie-dye kits, an iPhone, and lip gloss. Mom and Dad have asked for new jeans.