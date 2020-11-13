Case #48: Case 48 is a single parent family with four children. The oldest is in college out of state. This puts a strain on the family budget, but mom is determined to make it work. Mom has a good job and takes all the hours she can get. Her car was recently hit, resulting in a total loss. This means for Mom a car payment she did not want to otherwise have. Her caseworker said she is “so grateful to be offered the opportunity for her family to be” in the Good News program this year.
Wish List: Mom has asked for numerous comforters and sheets for beds of all sizes, a bathroom set and mixing bowls. She also would like a TV stand and body wash. The girls in the family would all like new clothing. Other wish list items for them include a suitcase, perfume and Barbies. The boy would like anything to do with Hot Wheels, and educational and riding toys.