Case #49: This family of five has experienced a lot of stress recently due to the COVID pandemic. Dad works full time and Mom part time. There have been three separate times that someone in the family had to quarantine and while nobody in the house has been positive, there has been lost wages. On top of that, Mom has a chronic health problem which limits her work. With reduced income, the family could use some help this Christmas.
Wish List: The family would benefit from an Instapot and four-slice toaster. They have also requested pots and pans, and disinfectant for their home and laundry. The daughter has requested a Game of Thrones poster and a Polaroid camera as well as new clothing. The boys in the home have asked for a Play Station 4 controller, gaming headphones, a cot, LEGOS and new clothing. Mom and Dad both could use some new clothing, and Mom has also requested body sprays.