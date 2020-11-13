Case #5: The dad in this case has a medical condition and is currently on the wait list for a kidney transplant. He has not been able to work in several years. Mom works full time in addition to caring for Dad and their three children. Dad’s disability and Mom’s income are not enough to provide for the family needs. The caseworker is hoping the Good News of Christmas campaign this year can help give them a much-needed boost.
Wish List: The family has asked for a twin bed frame and mattress. Other household needs include a crockpot, casserole dishes, plastic cups and microwave-safe plastic containers. The children need new clothing and shoes, and toys such as Legos, farm animals and tractors have been requested. The older children would like makeup, perfume, body wash and ponytail holders. The parents also need new winter clothing.