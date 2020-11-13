Case #50: This family of six has had several difficulties this year with health concerns and jobs, their caseworker said. Mom has medical problems that require her to often miss work. She has a full-time job but still must take off work a lot to drive her children places. Dad has not been able to obtain a lot of work hours because of the COVID pandemic. Their caseworker said that without assistance this year, they will not be able to provide a Christmas for their children.
Wish List: The family has asked for numerous bedding sets in all sizes, and also nonstick pots and pans. All six family members could use new clothes. Some items requested for the children include: Pokémon, Spider Man and Batman figurines, a tee-ball set, basketball, hair straightener and perfume.