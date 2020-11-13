Case #6: Dad is a disabled veteran and works small odd jobs to help the family, after Mom was laid off because of COVID. Mom has obtained another job, but it is at a low wage and she is trying to improve her job opportunities. Dad lost his license after driving a car with no insurance because he could not afford it. He would like to get it back so he could help the family even more. The family in this case would really benefit from any help the Good News campaign can provide this year.
Wish List: Large blue towels, a Queen-size blanket, Batman twin-size bedding, a push mower, and microwave with a turn table are on this family’s wish list. The boy would like a guitar, Superhero toys, a tablet and new winter clothing. Mom and Dad would like clothing and wallets, and Dad would enjoy a pair of sunglasses.