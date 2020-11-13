Case #8: The Mom and Dad in this case have been married for a decade. Dad works full time and Mom stays home with their several children. They have recently had an adult son; his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s children move in with them. This is now a blended family of nine people living on one fixed income. With the number of people in the household, recent car repairs, numerous medical conditions, and other issues – the family really needs help this Christmas.
Wish List: The family would like king and full-size bedding, a doorbell kit, Blu-Ray/DVD player combo and Keurig coffee maker. The children all need new clothing and have also asked for items such as Disney Cars toys, jumbo blocks, and other age-appropriate items. Dad would like a gold chain.