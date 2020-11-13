Case # 9: This family of 10 has undergone some profoundly serious problems in the past few years, but Mom and Dad continue to try and provide for the children the best they can. Dad has not been able to work because of health problems, so Mom is doing all she can to provide income for the family. They have recently taken in more family members who needed a home, so the household has expanded to 12 people. They’ve also had to recently deal with a severe injury to one of the children, which has caused them to take on enormous medical debt. Nevertheless, their caseworker says, they stay hopeful for the future.
Wish List: The family needs pots and pans, utensils, bath towels and a toaster. They’ve also requested bath towels in any color. Other items for all of the family members asked for include soft pillows, clothing, nail polish, hair care products, painting kits, basketball, skateboards, hoverboards, Pokemon cards and headsets for PlayStation 4.