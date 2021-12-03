QUINCY — The Good News of Christmas campaign got into full swing this week with the 33rd annual effort to help families in need over the holidays.
“We’re actually ahead of where we were last year,” Jenna Hull said. Hull is the director of programs and services for the United Way of Adams County. “We have 25 cases fully adopted already, and we have nine completed and ready to go.”
Hull said that having 25 cases adopted in the first week is a record for their efforts. She added that the first week has seen around 45 people come out to the community room of the Quincy Town Center to help wrap and pack up gifts for families.
Lori Miller was working to get presents wrapped alongside her daughter Friday afternoon. She said it’s part of her employer’s efforts to give back to the community.
“I’m the marketing coordinator for Adams Fiber,” Miller said. “We’re given eight hours annually to do volunteer and community work, and I thought this was a good place to spend some of those hours.”
Miller said this is her third or fourth year lending a hand to the Good News campaign.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to help others in the community at Christmas time,” she said.
The volunteer center in the community room is running from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-3 p.m. on Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays will see the volunteer opportunities available from 1-5 p.m. The wrapping and packing operation is running through December 15.
“The biggest things we could still use right now, along with the monetary donations, would be to have people come out and help us wrap the gifts,” Hull said.
Karen Wolf of Gray Television said that her history with Quincy Media made her very familiar with the Good New of Christmas campaign.
“It’s a good cause, and the ladies running it this year are doing a great job,” Wolf said. She encouraged anyone to come out and give a bit of their time. “You don’t have to be a fantastic wrapper to volunteer. Come out for a an hour, two hours, whatever. They appreciate the help. And the families opening the presents don’t really care what they look like.”
Hull said anyone thinking of donating funds shouldn’t be scared off by some of the lists being filled out.
“Anyone wanting to donate, they don’t have to adopt a whole family or the entire list,” she said. “Some of these lists can get pricey, but even if someone can only donate one dollar, that helps go towards the goal.”
When the lists are completed and packaged, families will come out to the Quincy Town Center on the distribution day. For those who may not have space to carry all their gifts, Kunes Honda and Kunes Hyundai of Quincy will have employees and trucks on hand to help get them home.
Hull said one thing she’s heard while she’s been working on the campaign are the stories from some of the people that come in to help.
“We’ve had some families come in to volunteer and they don’t want to share who they are, because they’re past recipients,” Hull said. “I had one woman tell me that she wanted to thank the Herald-Whig and the United Way because 20 years ago she was a recipient. She can’t afford to donate money, but she comes out every year and helps wrap presents. So it’s really cool to see that cycle turn around like that.”
For more information, to make donations, or to volunteer to help the campaign, please visit goodnewchristmas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.