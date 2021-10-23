QUINCY — For the last seven years, Quincy’s downtown business area, the District, has been under the leadership of Bruce Guthrie. That era will come to a close when Guthrie turns in the key of the District office on November 12.
“My wife and I moved back to the community in 2014 and did not know what Quincy had in store for us,” Guthrie said in a letter to District members on Friday. “I knew I wanted an opportunity to make the community a better place. I was approached about the executive director position and was fortunate to be hired.”
Guthrie acknowledged the hard work of the District’s board of directors, staff, Diplomats, volunteers, and members of the District for the development and growth of the downtown business community over the last seven years.
“We have so much momentum in the downtown in 2021,” Guthrie said. “Development with the View 21 project on Third and Maine, the new Patio, the redevelopment of the Illinois State Bank Building into a boutique hotel, and the 6th Street Development, just to name a few. In addition, amazing events coming up with Trick or Treat in the District on October 30th, the Holiday Lighting of Washington Park November 27 and Christkindl Market at the Historic Dick Brothers Brewery December 3-5. Also, next year will be the 25th year anniversary of the Blues in the District.”
Guthrie will be leaving the downtown area, but he’s not going far. After a brief two-day break, he will take over as the next president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 15.
“My experience over the last seven years as executive director of the District has been an honor as well and one that I will always appreciate,” Guthrie said. “I look forward to working with the board of directors, staff, members and community partners to develop programs and initiatives that assist our local businesses to be successful and create a dynamic community.”
The Chamber said they feel Guthrie will be instrumental in the enhancement of the service and support the organization provides to the entire Quincy business community while leading a Chamber with more than 600 members in the heart of the region.
Chamber board chair Chaka Batley the board is excited to have the opportunity to move forward with Guthrie in the lead.
“The Chamber has the unique opportunity to build upon our brand by prioritizing the needs of our members and moving forward with our continued support of all the community efforts in collectively creating a new “normal” in the current climate,” Batley said.
“I will not be leaving the community,” Guthrie said. ““I am honored to be selected as president/CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. I will be here to work [to] keep this community moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.