HANNIBAL -- Hannibal is a game away from its second straight district volleyball title after defeating Fulton in Saturday's Class 4 District 8 tournament semifinal at Korf Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Hornets in three straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-16).
"Our serving was way more aggressive today," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "That's one thing we really worked on in practice. To make sure that we were more aggressive serving."
It was the third time this season that Hannibal defeated Fulton, with both teams being very familiar with each other.
Phillips said familiarity with Fulton helped in Saturday's win, but added the Lady Hornets are an improving squad.
"Fulton throughout the whole season has continued to improve every time we've seen them," Phillips said. "Props to their coach (Nicole Murphy). She's done a phenomenal job with that program this year, just rebuilding it."
Lady Pirates junior setter Nora Hark had five kills and 12 set assists. Sophomore setter Ashlyn Hess had 22 set assists.
Hannibal senior outside hitter Bella Falconer led the team with 25 kills.
"Bella was pretty key for us today," Phillips said. "She had 25 kills. Then our serve receiving percentage was phenomenal. So we did really well on the serve receive. We just kind of played defense really well on our side and we capitalized on their errors. Courtney Locke at the net blocking was pretty key, too."
Kirksville defeated Warrenton 2-1 in Saturday's other district semifinal game.
Hannibal (18-8-4) will play Kirksville (18-8-2) the Class 4 District 8 Tournament Final on Monday at 6 p.m. at Korf Gymnasium.
Hannibal defeated Kirksville in both of the two regular season games they played on Sept. 23 and Oct. 19.
"We will watch film," Phillips said. "The girls are going to stay and watch today's (semifinal between Kirksville and Warrenton). We will just kind of really focus on where their weaknesses are and just kind of talk a lot about where we need to put the ball. We need to take care of our side of the net as well."
