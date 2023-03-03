HANNIBAL -- Hannibal All-State senior linebacker Ashton Watts announced his future plans on Friday.
Watts signed his national letter-of-intent to play football for Truman State University during a signing ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Friday.
"I love the family atmosphere that Truman State has," Watts said. "All of the guys on the team are really close to each other. They have a brotherhood and I really wanted to be part of that. They also have a great football team and I really like their coaches."
At Truman State, Watts will major in finance.
Watts joins a Bulldogs football team led by head coach Gregg Nesbitt who went 9-2 last season.
"We just talked about how I fit into their program and also what I can do to improve," Watts said. "I'm just really excited to be a part of it."
Watts improved as a player each season in Hannibal, with the senior linebacker crediting the Pirates coaching staff.
"They taught me how to work hard," Watts said. "I feel like I learned a lot more intricacies of football here than I would have anywhere else. A lot of technical stuff. I really appreciate how much work our coaching staff puts in teaching us how to watch film and stuff like that."
Over his high school career; Watts recorded 238 tackles, was a three-time All-Conference selection, earned three-time Academic All-State honors and was a two-time All-State linebacker.
Watts was a All-State inside linebacker for the Pirates team that placed second in Class 4 in 2021 during his junior season.
During Watts' senior season, Hannibal won its third straight district title and went 9-3.
Although Watts enjoyed a lot of success with the Pirates, his favorite memory came during his freshman season.
"The first varsity snap I got was on kickoff and I ended up scoring a touchdown off of a fumble," Watts said. "So that was pretty cool to experience."
