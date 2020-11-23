HANNIBAL — The state of Missouri’s latest guidelines aimed at gaining control of the COVID-19 infection rate were detailed by Hannibal Mayor James Hark Monday afternoon at city hall.
With infection rates across Missouri on the rise, Gov. Mike Parson issued revised guidelines last Friday. Hark was not surprised.
“Obviously we have been navigating the COVID-19 waters for nine months now and things have not gotten any better. In fact, things are worse in our rural communities,” said the mayor. “The city of Hannibal has not mandated up to this point masks. We have not closed businesses. We haven’t required people to stop their daily lives.”
Under the state’s county action plan, Marion County is at extreme risk because its COVID positivity rate exceeds 15%. According to Hark, on Monday the county’s positivity rate was at 18.9%.
As a category one county because of its high coronavirus percentage the governor is recommending that the occupancy of businesses be reflective of social distancing guidelines.
“Your occupancy level would be what you can safely put in with people 6 feet apart. That is a challenge to businesses,” Hark said. “This is not a mandate. This is not a law. But this is a guideline your governor has put forth to keep you safe.”
Another recommendation is for social groups to consist of 10 or fewer people. A social group is defined by the governor as a planned or spontaneous event that would bring together a group of people in a single space at the same time. Excluded from that definition are normal business activities, religious services, schools and school activities, and extended family gatherings.
“The last thing I would like to see would be the government, county, state or city, telling individual families they cannot have Thanksgiving with their entire family,” Hark said.
The governor is strongly advising that masks be worn in all offices and businesses where social distancing is not possible.
“If you are going to be around a group of people you should wear a mask,” Hark said. “I am not saying it is mandated. No, the police are not going to come knocking on the door, but this is what the recommendation from the governor’s office is.”
Hark urged people to exercise personal responsibility.
“Often times we look to the government to tell us how we should act and when we should act. What we’re facing now is beyond governmental control,” he said. “You have a personal responsibility to yourself, to your family and to others to do the right thing.”