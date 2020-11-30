WINFIELD, Mo. — Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart helped put the Pirates girls basketball team in position to earn its first victory of the season Monday night.
Hart scored a season-high 20 points in Hannibal’s 48-36 win over Winfield in the first round of the Tip-Off Classic at Winfield High School, going 6-for-7 from the free throw line and connecting with a 3-pointer.
The Pirates went 19-for-26 from the free throw line as a team in the victory, while the Warriors were just 1-for-4.
Hannibal (1-2) dominated the Warriors in the first half, limiting Winfield to only 10 points. Hart scored 13 of her 20 points during the first half.
Winfield freshman Renzlee Davidson led the Warriors with 10 points, with six points coming in the fourth quarter.
Hannibal senior guard Allie Hull and sophomore forward Gracie Martin tied for second on the team with seven points.
Hannibal will play in the Tip-Off Classic semifinals against Elsberry (2-0) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Elsberry defeated Trinity 27-15 in the first round earlier on Monday.