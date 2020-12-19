QUINCY — Serving as a crown bearer as a 7-year-old spurred an interest in the arts, and in the Beaux Arts Ball, in Allyson Hayden.
Hayden came full circle Saturday wearing the crown as the queen of the 2020 Beaux Arts Ball.
“The more the years have gone on, I realized how it’s so important for the town to raise money to support the arts and it became something that was actually important to me. I’m very honored to be able to hold that title,” Hayden said.
“Quincy is special in that we have a very arts-focused and centered town, and a lot of people realize it’s very important for young people to be involved and keep it as a focus in our lives.”
A virtual event, broadcast on WGEM, took the place of the traditional holiday season ball not possible this year because of COVID-19.
Hayden, 18, is the daughter of Dr. Daniel and Victoria Hayden.
First special maid was Audra Tweedell, daughter of Jeff and Sharon Tweedell. Second special maid was Haley Dotson, daughter of Dustin Dotson and Scott and Laura Bergman. Third special maid was Kate Chevalier, daughter of Dan and Dr. Kristie Chevalier, and fourth special maid was Gabriella Benson, daughter of Rebecca Benson.
The candidates learned who was queen the same time as the audience during the broadcast of the 90th annual ball, maintaining “that element of surprise. That was something special we wanted to keep,” said Jen Teter, executive director of the Quincy Art Center.
The broadcast — featuring the history of the ball and highlights of Arts Center programs supported by the Beaux Arts Ball — provided a new opportunity for the center.
“It potentially reaches a larger audience than it normally does,” Teter said. “One thing we’ve discovered along the way, with the hurdles thrown at us, is we had the opportunity to do new things.”
Queen candidates raise funds for the Art Center, and the candidate who raises the most money is crowned the queen. Candidates typically sell tickets for the ball, but this year the candidates sought donations to support the center and its mission of providing visual fine arts exhibits and education to the Quincy community.
“It was definitely different,” Hayden said. “People were still extremely generous.”
The annual ball “supports all of our programs,” Teter said. “We have exhibits throughout the year, educational programs throughout the year as well, and we’re still working with schools to take virtual art lessons in the classrooms. We’ve taken exhibits online, and we’re also doing private viewings of exhibits.”
Candidates also volunteer at the Art Center, and Dotson earned the Young Woman of Achievement Award, given to the candidate who has gone above and beyond in volunteer service for the Art Center.
“I’ve grown up with art,” Dotson said. “I use it to express myself, to make others happy and hope to use it as a career as an art teacher.”
Teter said each year’s award winner provides inspiration for the next round of candidates to volunteer to support the arts.
“It’s always wonderful to see how much these high schoolers who are so busy already find the time to be philanthropic and give back to the community with volunteering and their efforts,” Teter said.
The ball ceremony, with Ben Ven Ness as master of ceremonies, was filmed in the John Wood Community College auditorium without a live audience. Major sponsors were WGEM-TV, Quincy Recycle, Specs, Gully Transportation, Merrill Wealth Management, Quincy Medical Group, Refreshment Services Pepsi and Sturhahn Jewelers.