Heinze Dance Academy spring concerts are June 4-5 at Morrison Theater

Students of Heinze Dance Academy will present their 29th annual Spring Dance concerts on Saturday, June 4, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 1 p.m. at the Quincy Junior High School Morrison Theater. Tickets are available at the door.
The concert will feature more than 250 students ages 3 and up in the styles of ballet, pointe, lyrical, modern, jazz and tap.
The Heinze Dance Troupe will present 15 dances. The finale of the show will feature the entire 40-member troupe to “What’s My Name” which features a medley of songs.
Highlights of the concert are: Seniors Ella Ehmen will perform a lyrical solo to “Isn’t She Lovely”; senior Courtney Johnson will perform a lyrical solo to “Come Dance With Me”; senior Emma Bainter will perform a lyrical solo to “I Could've Danced All Night" and seniors Kyrissa Funk and Morgan Widmer will perform a jazz due to “One Bad Apple”. Beth Heinze, owner of the dance academy, will also be performing.
The announcement of the most improved dancers will be announced before the finale at the Sunday performance.
Beth Grunden Heinze, owner and operator of Heinze Dance Academy, is a 1991 Stephens College graduate with a BFA in dance performance, an AA in liberal arts and an AA in child studies. Beth is also an instructor at Quincy University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.