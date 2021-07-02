Honor flights postponed until spring 2022

QUINCY — Area honor flights are being postponed until spring 2022.
Great River Honor Flight announced Thursday that it would not move forward with its 58th mission this year after the extensive protocols established by Honor Flight National. There were no missions in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These protocols include that all participants, veterans, and guardians not vaccinated would be required to be tested before and after the mission, and undergo a seven-day quarantine after the trip.
Face masks also are required on planes and buses, as well as at any memorial on the Washington Mall and the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery.
The guidelines also require planning for a 10-day quarantine period in Washington should anyone become infected during the trip, as well as mandatory quarantine periods for others who had contact with the infected person upon their return.
“The board felt that these key areas along with other guidelines put undue pressure on all those participating in the flight (veterans, guardians, and board members),” the statement said. “It was felt that it would be better to wait until things improved further in the battle against COVID-19 and that by spring of 2022 we could schedule a trip, which would be more in line with the experience that has been previously offered to 1,855 local veterans over the past 11 years on 57 separate missions.”
The statement also said the board would wait until new guidelines are provided by Honor Flight National and other entities before resuming flights.