QUINCY — Hy-Vee stores have teamed up with Hormel Foods for the last five years in its Hams for the Holidays campaign, distributing hams to communities throughout the company’s eight-state region. On Tuesday, Quincy got its first taste of the program when 300 hams were handed out before the Easter weekend.
“This is the first time we’ve gotten to do this in Quincy,” said Tad Gallagher, district store manager for the Harrison Hy-Vee said. “Hy-Vee teamed up with Hormel to get the hams, and then we teamed up with local first responders to help get them where they might be needed.”
Representatives from the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Quincy Fire Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service were on hand Tuesday on Ninth Street just north of College Avenue, along with team members from Hy-Vee. The distribution started at 5 p.m., with cars lined up along two blocks, along with a handful of community members on foot.
“This is a different way for us to give back to the community,” QFD Lt. Stephen Wiewel said. “It’s nice to help people out, maybe brighten their Easter a little bit.”
Wiewel said firefighters usually see the community members on one of the worst days of their lives. Opportunities like the Hams for the Holidays program give them a chance to see their neighbors in happier times.
“All the firefighters, we enjoy events like this,” he said. “It lets us get out with the people of the community in a different, better light than we usually get to see people.”
Quincy was one of 15 cities across the Midwest for this year’s event. Since the Hams for the Holidays program began in 2017, Hy-Vee and Hormel have given more than 20,000 hams. Along with this event, Quincy’s Hy-Vee stores also help the Quincy Police Department with their Quincy Cops Care food drive at Thanksgiving time, as well as support food banks in their area.
“We try to help with any food drives in the area,” Gallagher said. “We want to help any way we can with the food insecurity issues across the country.”
Local Hy-Vee stores help restock local food banks, making deliveries to them on Fridays. Gallagher said that program will continue at least through September.
The first round of cars were organized and through the line within just a few minutes of the event’s start-time. All 300 hams were distributed in about an hour.
