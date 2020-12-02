The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for an update session on Wednesday to discuss the timeline of winter sports, among other subjects.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson stated through a release after the meeting that the start of activities deemed as low risk by the Illinois Department of Public Health likely won’t be until the start of the new year.
“Given Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s current mitigations, the board has no expectations of starting low risk winter sports prior to January,” Anderson said in the release. “The board and the IHSA will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation in effect currently. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly.”
Winter sports currently deemed as low risk by the IDPH include boys and girls bowling, boys swimming and girls gymnastics, as well as competitive cheerleading and dance.
As for the higher risk sports, the IHSA also reiterated its commitment to reestablishing contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports.
“The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the Governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time,” Anderson stated. “Further guidance on contact days limits will be established at a future board meeting.”
The IHSA board is scheduled to meet for its regular board meeting on Dec. 14, where it will discuss a variety of topics surrounding Tier 3 Mitigations and winter sports moving forward.