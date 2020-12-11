Jaycees postpone Wing Ding due to pandemic
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees said the 17th annual Wing Ding will be postponed due to the pandemic.
The fundraiser attracts hundreds of competitors vying for awards and visitors tasting the different recipes each year. Hannibal Jaycees Board member Bobi Mathews said the 2019 event brought in close to a “full house” at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, raising $6,000 for Abilities.
Event staff will continue to monitor the situation and announce a new date as soon as possible. Updates will be available on the Hannibal Jaycees Facebook page.