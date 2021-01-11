Junior “J.P.” Paugh, 85, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:30 PM, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Graveside services and burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Visitation will be private.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
J.P. was born June 12, 1935, in Hannibal, MO to Fayette Paugh and Ethel Riley Paugh.
He was married to Vivian Reed on July 2, 1960 in Hannibal, MO, She survives.
Other survivors include 2 children, Kay Paugh of Hannibal, MO and Wendy Paugh of Hannibal, MO, and 1 sister, Bettie Paugh of Jefferson, City, MO.
He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, R. Scott Paugh, Justin M. Paugh and Kaylea N. Young and 4 great grandchildren, Damon, Jayce, Carson and Colton.
J.P. was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister, Annie E. Carroll.
J.P. was a United States Army Veteran. He served his country proudly in Germany as a tank driver.
Professionally J.P. worked as a truck driver for Haul-A-Way. He also previously worked at the Rubber Plant.
Cardinal Baseball, jigsaw puzzles and watching wrestling on TV were a few of J.P.’s favorites.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.