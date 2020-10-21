What’s scarier than going to the hospital in the time of COVID? Just maybe a haunted hospital-themed haunted trail during the time of COVID.
Saturday night from 8 to 11 John Wood Community College’s student life organization will host its annual haunted trail. Tickets will cost $7 per person.
In accordance with school guidelines as well as Adams County Health Department guidelines, all actors on the trail and all those who go through the trail must wear a mask. As an additional precaution, you may only go through the trail with those whom you arrive with in your vehicle.
Proceeds from the haunted trail benefit Student Life and allow the organization to put together fun activities throughout the school year.
Eric Foster, coordinator of Student Life, says out of all four years of the trail, this year’s theme—“Asylum”—was the easiest to choose.
“Given our restrictions with COVID, picking a hospital theme was pretty easy given the fact that all of our students will have masks on and will be wearing protective equipment,” he said. “That way, it doesn’t look out of place, and it looks like it’s part of everything we’re doing.”
Foster is excited for this year’s haunted trail and hopes that it draws a good crowd.
“Every year we’ve continued to home in on the scariness, and we, especially this year given the fact of very few activities going on, hope that we do have a large crowd,” he said. “However, we do want to make sure we do this as safe as possible, and I do believe that it will be safe. That’s why I hope people come out. They can know this will be a safe, fun experience to add to their Halloween fun.”