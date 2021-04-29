Katherine Smith, 81 of Monroe City, Mo., died April 28, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., May 1, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Indian Creek, Mo. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery at Indian Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., April 30, at James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home of Monroe City.

