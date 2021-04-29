Katherine Smith, 81 of Monroe City, Mo., died April 28, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., May 1, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Indian Creek, Mo. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery at Indian Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., April 30, at James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home of Monroe City.
Trending Now
-
One dead following Saturday crash in Quincy
-
Prosecutors: Missouri man charged in shooting death lived 'two lives'
-
State board report critical of Quincy Medical Group hospital proposal
-
Quincy man sentenced to 16 years on sex abuse charge
-
Two-time Indy 500 winner will be grand marshal for Grand Prix of Karting