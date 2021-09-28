HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest early Tuesday of a Keokuk, Iowa on an outstanding warrant and new drug charges.
According to the report, a Hancock County deputy made a traffic stop around 12:20 a.m. of a 2005 Jeep for a violation. The driver, Lisa R. Meyers, 45, of Keokuk, Iowa was found to have an active warrant for her arrest in Hancock County.
Following the arrest on the outstanding warrant, the deputy searched the Jeep and located drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine ingestion, prescription medication that reportedly did not belong to Meyers, and 2.7 grams of methamphetamine.
Meyers was transported to the Hancock County Jail and charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.