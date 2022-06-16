Knights of Columbus donates to Quincy Catholic Schools

The Knights of Columbus Council #583 presented a check for $8,000 Wednesday to teachers and administrators from Quincy Catholic Schools. Pictured from left are: Christie Bliven, principal, Blessed Sacrament School; Tom Maas, Deputy Grand Knight, Council #583; Carol Frericks, principal, St. Dominic; John Benz, Grand Knight, Council #583; Cindy Venvertloh, principal, St. Peter; John Veith, Financial Secretary, Council #583; Matt Bergman, Quincy University, senior director, university advancement; Lori Shepard, principal, St. Francis Solanus; Mark McDowell, principal, Quincy Notre Dame.

 H-W Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY — The Knights of Columbus Council #583 presented a check Wednesday for $8,000 to Quincy Catholic Schools in support of education at four grammar schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter — in addition to Quincy Notre Dame High School and Quincy University.

The following administrators attended the noon luncheon at Tony’s Too restaurant: Christie Bliven, principal, Blessed Sacrament; Carol Frericks, principal, St. Dominic; Cindy Venvertloh, principal, St. Peter; Lori Shepard, principal, St. Francis; Mark McDowell, principal, Quincy Notre Dame; and Matt Bergman, senior director, university advancement, Quincy University.

The Knights have awarded $1,000 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year to three Quincy University students who are children or grandchildren of council members: Gracie Schreake, daughter of Brian Schreake; David Hutson, son of Jay Hutson; and Sadie Smith, daughter of Jay Smith.

Ten students were awarded $500 tuition credits for the upcoming school year:

• St. Dominic – Brennan Venvertloh, son of Jeff Venvertloh, and Tim Obert Jr., grandson of Jim Obert.

• St. Francis – Gabriel Schrage, son of Mike Schrage; Nolan Kelly, grandson of Don Kelly.

• St. Peter – Keaton Holley, son of Chris Holley; Carly Entrup, daughter of Eric Entrup.

• Blessed Sacrament – Karson Huner, grandson of Bob Musolino; Gianna Young, daughter of Mike Young.

• Quincy Notre Dame – Tanner Anderson, son of Brian Anderson; Michael Miller, grandson of Leroy King.

