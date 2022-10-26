The steady buildup of abandoned properties in St. Louis County adds to the urgency of legislative solutions to reduce the tedious, expensive and time-consuming legal roadblocks contributing to the spread of blight. Current Missouri law creates so many bureaucratic and legal hurdles that many would-be buyers of abandoned properties simply give up.
They face two hard-to-fix problems: a big bill from unpaid property taxes and a potentially long list of title holders. It can take six or seven years to clear those items before a new owner can take over, meaning the property just sits there decaying in the meantime. Only the Legislature can fix this problem by granting all Missouri counties the same rights and privileges currently granted only to St. Louis city and Kansas City to establish land banking systems.
Legislative solutions could help streamline the process of removing tax liens and clearing titles so abandoned properties can be more quickly sold. At least in theory it’s supposed to work that way. The St. Louis land bank has nearly 10,000 such properties, and even with streamlined processes, reducing that inventory remains a painstakingly slow process.
In St. Louis County, the problem isn’t quite as bad as in the city, but it’s growing fast, which is why legislative action is necessary. As the Post-Dispatch’s Jacob Barker reported last Monday, nearly 5,500 properties — mainly in North St. Louis County — are in various stages of tax foreclosure.
The process for putting abandoned properties up for sale is, by state law, absurdly slow and fraught with legal headaches. First there’s tax delinquency. State law requires a waiting period of three years before a county can sell delinquent property at a tax auction. The purchaser is required to pay off the tax bill, which sometimes can be higher than the property is worth.
Even then, the purchaser doesn’t necessarily gain clear title. In many cases, the owners have passed away, leaving a potentially long succession of heirs — children and grandchildren, etc. — with a legal claim to the title. Clearing up those claims means hiring an attorney, adding more expenses and years of legal work to the process.
Meanwhile, the property just sits there degrading, dragging adjacent home values down and making the neighborhood undesirable. That’s how blight churns into a vicious cycle, as it has in north St. Louis.
State Rep. Bill Windham, D-Hillsdale, is planning legislation to expand tax-clearance land bank authority to all Missouri counties. Windham might find an ally in incoming House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, a former Pine Lawn municipal judge who has firsthand knowledge of north St. Louis County’s blight problems.
Lawmakers might be inclined to dismiss this as just more urban problems that aren’t their concern. But even rural communities have abandonment issues, and once blight moves in, it never leaves without a fight.
