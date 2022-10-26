The steady buildup of abandoned properties in St. Louis County adds to the urgency of legislative solutions to reduce the tedious, expensive and time-consuming legal roadblocks contributing to the spread of blight. Current Missouri law creates so many bureaucratic and legal hurdles that many would-be buyers of abandoned properties simply give up.

They face two hard-to-fix problems: a big bill from unpaid property taxes and a potentially long list of title holders. It can take six or seven years to clear those items before a new owner can take over, meaning the property just sits there decaying in the meantime. Only the Legislature can fix this problem by granting all Missouri counties the same rights and privileges currently granted only to St. Louis city and Kansas City to establish land banking systems.

