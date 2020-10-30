It’s been nearly five years now since the gruff, gravel-voiced, mutton-chopped front man of Motörhead, Lemmy Kilmister, left us for his next adventure. But thirty-five year before that dark day, the world of rock music was turned on its head with the release of “Ace of Spades.” Of course it would be apt to call it a game-changer of heavy metal, which it was, the only reason I won’t say that is because I don’t think Lemmy would agree. “We’re Motörhead, and we play rock and roll” was his opening line, and it would be arrogant to presume I know better than him. There is no doubt, however, the “Ace of Spades” changed the landscape on the rock end of the music spectrum, no matter what label you choose.
Celebrating it’s fourth decade this year, BMG is releasing a massive box set for fans, collectors, and everyone in between. As with many other sets, the album has received a beautiful new remastering from the original recordings. Along with that, there are two live recordings from the “Ace Up Your Sleeve” tour that supported the original release. There’s an EP of unreleased instrumental numbers, “A Fistful of Instruments,” and another set, “The Good, The Broke, & The Ugly,” carries outtakes, rare songs, and B-sides from the album sessions. All told, there are over 40 tracks in the set that haven’t seen the light of day previously.
Along with the music, the box set has all kinds of other fun goodies packed inside. “Ace On Your Screens” is a DVD that collects interviews, a concert, and other TV appearances from the band. “The Ace of Spades Story” has 40 pages (that number seems popular in this set for some reason!) that includes photos and interviews that were never published previously, telling the full story of the creation of album. A set of poker dice – and a board inside the box’s lid – are packed inside, alongside a “Rock Commando” Motörhead comic, an “Ace Up Your Sleeve” tour program, and, if you grab your set early, a Dutch copy of the “Ace of Spades” single with yet another unreleased instrumental.
The whole thing comes packaged in “wild west” style dynamite box, which sets the proper tone for this explosive set. You can head over to https://imotorhead.com/ to see all the different variations and options, and to find links to grab your copy. The October 30th release date means we all get a little treat in this year of too many tricks.
“We’re Motörhead, and we play rock and roll.” That’s the way Lemmy announced the band. And if there was ever any question of exactly what he meant by that, “Ace Of Spades” blew those questions to pieces. This anniversary set is an incredible celebration that adds the punctuation on that statement.