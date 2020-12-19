QUINCY — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department announced 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,761.
The county has 547 active cases, with 58 people hospitalized, including 10 in the intensive care unit, and has had a total of 60 deaths.
The seven-day positivity rate is 6.75%.
In Northeast Missouri, the Knox County Health Department reported 13 additional cases on Friday, with confirmation of one critically ill patient in an intensive care unit. The county tested 44 individuals on Friday, and 12 were positive for a local positivity rate of 27% for the day.
Ralls County also reported additional cases on Friday night. The county added 19 cases for a total of 758. There are 86 active cases with 663 people recovered, six hospitalized and nine deaths.