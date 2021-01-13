QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases. The county total of 7,174 includes 561 active cases, with 83 deaths to date. There are 58 patients hospitalized, with seven people in the intensive care unit.
Brown County reports seven new cases, bringing the county to 131 active cases from a total of 576. One patient is hospitalized, while the county has had six deaths.
In Marion County, 12 new cases have been reported by the health department. Currently, 122 cases are active, with eight patients in the hospital. Marion County has reported 62 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Clark County Health Department added 10 new positive cases to the county’s total, now standing at 615. Twenty-six cases are active with one new hospitalization, while there have been 21 deaths in the county.
Monroe County has reported a total of 13 deaths out of 560 total cases. There are currently 16 active cases being tracked.
Pike County, Mo., reports 62 active cases being handled out of 1,533 total cases in the county. There have been a total of 20 deaths reported, and there are currently three hospitalized county residents.