QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported six additional deaths Thursday related to COVID-19 from a county-wide total of 7,220 cases.
There were 46 new cases added, bringing the active total to 532. There are now 49 patients hospitalized, with six of those in the intensive care unit.
Pike County, Ill., has reported an additional death, bringing the total there to 40, from a total of 1,517 cases. With six new cases reported, the county shows 61 active cases, with six residents in the hospital.
The Hancock County Health Department listed 13 new cases, for a total of 1,476 to date. 189 cases are active, with 7 residents in the hospital. There have been 29 related deaths in the county.
In Missouri, Marion County reported eight new cases. The county has a total of 119 active cases and 3,303 overall. There have been 62 deaths in Marion County, with eight residents currently in the hospital.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported an additional death, bringing the county’s total to nine from 565 total cases. There are 35 active cases being tracked, with four patients hospitalized.
Clark County has six new cases being reported, bringing the county to 61 active cases out of 621 total. Twenty-one residents have died in Clark County, with one currently in the hospital.
Reporting for both Wednesday and Thursday, the Lewis County Health Department added 10 new cases, for a county total of 1,011. There are 85 active cases and 15 total deaths.