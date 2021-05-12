QUINCY — Michelle Wright thinks it’s always time for tea.
“I am not a coffee drinker,” the Quincy woman said. “I have always drank tea. I like tea.”
Wright also enjoys afternoon tea — tea served with two or three different courses.
“Having an afternoon tea really lends itself to whatever function or celebration that the host is having. It’s really limited just to the host’s imagination,” said Wright, who teaches a how-to course on afternoon tea through John Wood Community College’s community-based outreach program. “We think of this very traditional British pinkies out type of thing, but that’s really not what it is anymore. There’s not a right or wrong way to do it.”
Traditional Cucumber Sandwiches might join ham or chicken salad offerings on a platter to start. “The next course would be scones, and typically you serve those with jam and a Devonshire Cream,” Wright said. The cream “sometimes is very pricy to buy online, and it’s so easy to make your own.”
Wright bakes Scones done in the style of Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa of Food Network fame. “Sometimes scones can be either kind of heavy and hard, and these are just perfect,” she said. “They’re light, flakier, and if you do like chocolate chips, they’re delicious.”
A selection of mini desserts, such as Easy Mini Lemon Tarts, adds a sweet finish to a way to pause in today’s fast-paced schedules.
“It helps us to kind of take a moment and just do something for ourselves, something that is calming,” Wright said. “When it’s done right, it truly feeds the soul as well as the body and the mind.”
Spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking feeds Wright’s soul.
“It’s one of those things that I find therapeutic,” she said. In her job as JWCC’s coordinator of records and registration, “there’s not a lot of room for creativity, so with cooking and having the afternoon tea classes, it allows me to be creative.”
Learning to cook took “a lot of trial and error in the beginning” and inspiration from chefs like Garten and Jamie Oliver along with the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond.
“Cooking is like any other art. You have to practice,” Wright said. “Sometimes people forget that someone who paints didn’t just wake up one day and paint this beautiful picture. It was over time. Over time you become better to where when you do cook a recipe, you’re able to know this would be good if I did this or added whatever.”
A cup of tea from the teapot just adds a finishing touch.
“It’s very simple,” she said. “It’s no more difficult than brewing a bag of tea but a lot more flavorful, I think.”
Cucumber Sandwiches
4 slices quality soft bread
Cream cheese
¼ English cucumber
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Butter
2 tablespoons minced dill, mint or scallions
Spread butter on one half of the bread. Spread cream cheese over the other half of bread. Peel and slice cucumber very thin. Layer cucumber on the buttered side of bread, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sprinkle dill, mint or scallions over the cream cheese side. Lay cream cheese bread over cucumber bread. Remove crusts, and cut diagonally in halves or fourths.
Scones
3 tablespoons plus 4 cups flour, divided
2 ½ cups chocolate chips/chunks, nuts, fruit or combination (whatever sounds good to you)
2 tablespoons sugar, plus additional for sprinkling
2 tablespoons baking powder
4 teaspoons kosher salt
¾ pound cold unsalted butter, ½-inch diced
1 cup cold heavy cream
4 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten
1 egg, beaten with 2 tablespoons water or cream, for egg wash
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange two racks evenly spaced in the oven. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons flour with chocolate chips, nuts or fruit; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine 4 cups flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the butter, and with the mixer on low speed, blend until the butter is the size of peas. Measure the cream in a two-cup glass measuring cup, add the eggs and beat until combined. With the mixer still on low, pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and blend just until combined. Add the chocolate/nut/fruit mixture, and mix just until combined. The dough will be very sticky.
Working on a very well-floured surface, knead dough a few times to be sure chocolate/nut/fruit mixture is well distributed, adding a little flour so the dough doesn’t stick to the board. With floured hands and a rolling pin, roll the dough ¾ to 1 inch thick. You should see lumps of butter in the dough.
Cut the dough with a three-inch plain round cutter, or divide dough into two circles, and slice into triangles. Place the scones on the prepared sheet pans. Re-roll scraps, and cut out more scones.
Brush tops with egg wash, sprinkle with sugar and bake for 20 minutes, switching the pans halfway through, until the tops are lightly browned and insides are fully baked. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Makes 14 to 16 large scones.
Homemade Devonshire Cream
½ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
1 (eight-ounce) container mascarpone or cream cheese
Mix all ingredients in a stand mixer until soft peaks form. Spread over biscuits or scones with jam.
Easy Mini Lemon Tarts
½ stick unsalted butter
1 cup flour
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup lemon curd
Berries and/or whipped cream, optional
In a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Mix in vanilla. Add in flour and salt, and mix well. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes. Press dough into a mini tart pan. Place on a cookie sheet, and bake at 300 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes until lightly golden. Allow the tarts to cool, then remove from pan. Fill tarts with lemon curd, and top with berries, whipped cream or both.