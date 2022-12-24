The following students graduated in December 2022 from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:
Master of Science in Nursing: Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy; Alyssa Jane Heavner; Pittsfield; Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill; and Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and Paige Adele Willer, Quincy; Alexandria Louise Meyer, Mendon; Hanna Kristine Goudschaal, Camp Point; Emily Ann Disselhorst, Palmyra, Mo.; Chelsea Marie Zahn, Edina, Mo.; Payton Elizabeth Hamilton, Abingdon; Savannah Lee Harris and Isabella Maleah Jarvis, Rockport; Nicholas Martelli, Effingham; Audrey Hermann, Old Monroe, Mo.; Sarah Jennine Luther, Oak Creek, Wis.; and Benjamin Rachilla, Mountain Top, Penn.
