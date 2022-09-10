Jason and Latoshia Tipsord, of Quincy, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary with a celebration on October 8, with family and friends.
Jason Tipsord and the former Latoshia Clay were married June 29, 2002, at First Baptist Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Carlito Tipsord, Rashad Tipsord, and Kyrie Tipsord.
The couple met while attending Illinois State University.
Jason is the owner of Tip Top Media, and Latoshia is the owner of ShearChic Salon in Quincy.
They both enjoy listening to and discovering new hip hop music and culture as well as attending comedy shows together.
